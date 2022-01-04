Rossmore Private Capital Has $5.81 Million Stock Holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Rossmore Private Capital decreased its position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,116 shares during the period. Arvinas comprises 1.0% of Rossmore Private Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Rossmore Private Capital owned about 0.13% of Arvinas worth $5,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Arvinas by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Arvinas by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,678. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 1.93. Arvinas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.59 and a fifty-two week high of $108.46.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). The company had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.89 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.02% and a negative net margin of 794.97%. Arvinas’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $1,680,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 497,657 shares of company stock worth $38,807,660 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.71.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.