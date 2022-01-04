Link Machine Learning (LML) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.37 Million

Link Machine Learning (CURRENCY:LML) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Link Machine Learning has a market cap of $2.37 million and approximately $5,650.00 worth of Link Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Link Machine Learning has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One Link Machine Learning coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0198 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00062762 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00080230 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,792.86 or 0.08203392 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00081845 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,200.00 or 0.99923842 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007510 BTC.

About Link Machine Learning

Link Machine Learning’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Link Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Link Machine Learning Coin Trading

