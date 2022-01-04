Golff (GOF) Market Cap Hits $1.76 Million

Golff (CURRENCY:GOF) traded up 11% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Golff coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000380 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Golff has traded up 11.9% against the dollar. Golff has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and $1.69 million worth of Golff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005138 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00054402 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006476 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Golff Coin Profile

Golff (CRYPTO:GOF) is a coin. It was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Golff’s total supply is 9,999,338 coins. Golff’s official Twitter account is @GolffProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Golff’s official website is www.golff.finance . The official message board for Golff is medium.com/@GolffProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Golff is a one-stop encrypted bank, to create a light, open, and free financial world. Golff seeks to generate governance token GOF in a fair way so that 95% of GOF comes from liquid mining which will encourage a large number of users and funds to participate in its system. In the future, the community will vote to determine more liquid mining and behavioral mining methods. “

Buying and Selling Golff

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golff should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

