Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV cut its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,752 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 21,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.53.

Shares of PAYX stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.35. 7,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.34. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $138.96. The company has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 74.79%.

In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $13,841,946.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $20,146,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,586 shares of company stock worth $35,500,659 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

