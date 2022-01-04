Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Purchases 360 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 307,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,961,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 32,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 49.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $34,269.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rayonier stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 0.94. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.89 and a 1-year high of $41.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.46.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.21. Rayonier had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 5.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.08%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

About Rayonier

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

