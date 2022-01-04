Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Has $592,000 Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Baxter International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 65,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 2,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Shares of BAX stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $86.65. The stock had a trading volume of 11,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,675. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.75 and a 200 day moving average of $79.97. The stock has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $88.32.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised shares of Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baxter International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.42.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.