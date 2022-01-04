Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Bought by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,535 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Teleflex comprises approximately 1.2% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,698 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,433 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,497,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teleflex alerts:

TFX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $465.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.27.

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,965,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TFX traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $334.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,707. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $289.00 and a 1 year high of $449.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $329.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $367.34.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $700.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 14.86%.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.