Brokerages Set Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Price Target at $26.33

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FLO shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $77,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,616,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,908,000 after acquiring an additional 881,512 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,009,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,024,000 after purchasing an additional 230,296 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,202,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,935,000 after purchasing an additional 164,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Flowers Foods by 8.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,184,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,464,000 after buying an additional 399,013 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 2.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,752,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,816,000 after buying an additional 87,767 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowers Foods stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,837. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.28. Flowers Foods has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.78.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 19.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Flowers Foods will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.77%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

