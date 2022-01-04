Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Has $17.30 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,201 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 5.9% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $17,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Intel by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 22,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. UBS Group lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.86. The company had a trading volume of 299,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,746,945. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $219.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

