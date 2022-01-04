Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 22,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of JMST remained flat at $$51.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 3,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,830. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.99 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.04.

