Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,793,000 after buying an additional 14,752 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,962. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.02 and a fifty-two week high of $92.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.57 and its 200-day moving average is $89.61.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.