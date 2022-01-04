The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.0% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $1,029,293,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Home Depot by 104.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,478,000 after buying an additional 1,611,109 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 32,444.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 616,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 614,177 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Home Depot by 172.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 786,303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $250,745,000 after buying an additional 498,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 27.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,157,131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $687,888,000 after buying an additional 468,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer raised Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.13.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $410.85. 17,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,807,323. The company has a market cap of $429.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

