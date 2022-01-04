Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Has $15.82 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,029,000 after buying an additional 5,784,056 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,178,000 after buying an additional 2,238,303 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,617,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,076,000 after buying an additional 437,721 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 37,412,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,739,000 after buying an additional 476,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,567,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,125,000 after buying an additional 696,849 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $75.06. 12,331,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.59.

