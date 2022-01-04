Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 15.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 219,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,525 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $72,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total value of $397,765.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,087 shares of company stock worth $2,954,776 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SBAC traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $378.17. 950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,247. The company has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a PE ratio of 144.44 and a beta of 0.31. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $391.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $358.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.11.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 88.21%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.75.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.