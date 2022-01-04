The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Stake Lessened by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,670,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,775 shares during the period. The Hartford Financial Services Group comprises approximately 1.3% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.49% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $117,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HIG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 36.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,307,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $886,630,000 after buying an additional 3,802,775 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,397,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,697,811,000 after buying an additional 1,773,117 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,281,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,243,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,364,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $952,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIG traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.50. 3,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,277,708. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.47 and a 12 month high of $78.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.92. The company has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.385 dividend. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.53.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,544,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

