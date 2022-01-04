Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $103.82 Million Position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,164,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 28,361 shares during the period. Ashland Global comprises about 1.2% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $103,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 23,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ASH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.80.

Shares of Ashland Global stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.30. 1,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,021. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.02. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $110.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.25.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.52%.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

