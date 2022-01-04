Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Grows Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 950,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 209,650 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.37% of Ameren worth $76,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Seeyond raised its position in Ameren by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 28,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Ameren by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Ameren by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEE traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,771. The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $69.79 and a 1-year high of $90.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.95.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.59%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AEE shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameren from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

In other news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

