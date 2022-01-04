Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $62.01 Million Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,050 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.63% of Hubbell worth $62,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Hubbell by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Hubbell by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Hubbell by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBB stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.41. 2,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.72. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $149.07 and a 52 week high of $212.54.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 63.44%.

HUBB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

