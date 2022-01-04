Citizens National Bank Trust Department Increases Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,247 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.2% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 9.7% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 7,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX opened at $258.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $216.34 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.52.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.64.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

