Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 369.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 41,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, Snider Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, November 29th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. upped their price target on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $376,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $220,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,493,745. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM opened at $61.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.21. The stock has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

