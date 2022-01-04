Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME) Short Interest Down 93.8% in December

Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decrease of 93.8% from the November 30th total of 258,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZME. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Zhangmen Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zhangmen Education during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zhangmen Education during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Warburg Pincus LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zhangmen Education during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Zhangmen Education stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.80. The stock had a trading volume of 823,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,290. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.17. Zhangmen Education has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $164.16.

Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $194.75 million for the quarter.

About Zhangmen Education

Zhangmen Education Inc, online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc in April 2021.

