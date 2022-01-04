TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Short Interest Up 47.9% in December

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, an increase of 47.9% from the November 30th total of 2,170,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered shares of TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in TEGNA by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 142,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 104,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TGNA traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $19.05. 1,036,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,358. TEGNA has a 12 month low of $13.96 and a 12 month high of $22.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The company had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TEGNA will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is presently 14.18%.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

