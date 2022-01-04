Blackmoon Price Reaches $0.0472 on Exchanges (BMC)

Blackmoon (CURRENCY:BMC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Blackmoon coin can now be purchased for $0.0472 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blackmoon has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and $757.00 worth of Blackmoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blackmoon has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blackmoon alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00054541 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006506 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Blackmoon Coin Profile

Blackmoon is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Blackmoon’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Blackmoon is /r/BlackMoonCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blackmoon is www.blackmoon.net . Blackmoon’s official Twitter account is @BlackmoonFG

According to CryptoCompare, “Blackmoon Crypto Platform is a one-stop solution for asset managers to create and manage tokenized funds, focusing on all the aspects of tokenized investment vehicles, from technology and infrastructure, to legal compliance and corporate structuring. Blackmoon Crypto is part of the Blackmoon Financial Group, a financial technology company founded in 2014. The Blackmoon Crypto token (BMC) is an Ethereum-based token that allows holders to register as Continuous Contributors to the Platform and to deposit BMCs in a depository wallet linked to their account. Each Continuous Contributor will receive a share of Fund tokens that operate on the Platform according to the policies specified by particular Funds. “

Blackmoon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blackmoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blackmoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blackmoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blackmoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blackmoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.