SWS Partners Acquires 3,281 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

SWS Partners boosted its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 8.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in WestRock were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 90,397 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $531,000. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRK stock traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $45.25. 2,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,871,379. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.55. WestRock has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. WestRock’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities started coverage on WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist began coverage on WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.42.

In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

