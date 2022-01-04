SWS Partners Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

SWS Partners lessened its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 8,437 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 31,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 256.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,990,000 after purchasing an additional 101,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,523. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1-year low of $78.06 and a 1-year high of $123.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.50. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 1.42.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $476.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.95 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 30.75%. Lamar Advertising’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 108.40%.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $284,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

