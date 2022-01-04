SWS Partners Acquires New Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,218 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 1.2% during the third quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in Workday by 0.9% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Workday by 23.0% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Workday by 43.8% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on WDAY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Workday from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, upgraded Workday to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.11.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $1,106,018.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $1,604,604.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 437,868 shares of company stock valued at $118,104,482. 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $7.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.88. 31,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,398. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.60 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $281.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.38. The company has a market cap of $63.97 billion, a PE ratio of 2,930.55, a P/E/G ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. Workday’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.