SWS Partners Sells 12,430 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

SWS Partners reduced its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 36.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,430 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 1.4% of SWS Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,819,800. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $136.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $238.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

