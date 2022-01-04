SWS Partners Has $2.90 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

SWS Partners raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.8% of SWS Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. SWS Partners’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,392 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,136,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,909,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Finally, Unified Trust Company N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 45,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $193.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.80.

JPM stock traded up $4.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $166.31. 201,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,906,299. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.86 and its 200-day moving average is $159.97. The company has a market cap of $491.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $123.77 and a 12 month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

