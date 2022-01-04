Short Interest in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Drops By 87.8%

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 87.8% from the November 30th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
FTF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.08. 145,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,911. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $9.63.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0756 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.
About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.
