Short Interest in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Drops By 87.8%

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 87.8% from the November 30th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FTF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.08. 145,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,911. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $9.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0756 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $96,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 35.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 29.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter.

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.

