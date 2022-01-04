Master Contract Token Price Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 4th. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and $56,964.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,808.74 or 0.08231940 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00074318 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00084638 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 100.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token Coin Profile

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

