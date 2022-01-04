Geneva Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Geneva Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Ecolab by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,498,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $746,614,000 after buying an additional 1,955,198 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,144,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 8,040.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 901,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,585,000 after buying an additional 889,962 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ecolab by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,743,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,424,409,000 after buying an additional 587,269 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Ecolab by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,876,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,004,410,000 after buying an additional 292,806 shares during the period. 72.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total value of $1,775,660.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $559,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,991 shares of company stock worth $12,823,269 in the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $229.83 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.15 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $229.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.75.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

ECL has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

