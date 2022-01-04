Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Lowered by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

GOOG opened at $2,901.49 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,699.00 and a 52-week high of $3,037.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,927.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,806.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,889.51, for a total transaction of $7,151,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,709.30, for a total value of $8,127,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,191 shares of company stock worth $448,238,974 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

