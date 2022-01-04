Granite Investment Advisors LLC Sells 114 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 14,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 26,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.33.

NYSE:IBM opened at $136.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $121.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.01%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

