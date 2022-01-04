Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Short Interest Up 44.3% in December

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 409,100 shares, an increase of 44.3% from the November 30th total of 283,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of MAWHF traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,671. Man Wah has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $2.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.88.

About Man Wah

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes sofas and ancillary products. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments. It offers sofas under the CHEERS brand; mattresses under the Enlanda brand; panel furniture and furniture accessories; sofas, sofa-beds, beds, armchairs, and accessories under the Fleming brand name; and chairs, smart furniture spare parts, etc.

