Short Interest in MDxHealth SA (OTCMKTS:MXDHF) Grows By 52.7%

MDxHealth SA (OTCMKTS:MXDHF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, a growth of 52.7% from the November 30th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 37.3 days.

MDxHealth stock remained flat at $$1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1.39. MDxHealth has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $1.78.

MDxHealth Company Profile

MDxHealth SA engages in the development and commercialization of molecular diagnostic products for personalized cancer treatment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States of America, The Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, Rest of EU, and Rest of the World. It offers ConfirmMDx, SelectMDx, AssureMDx, InformMDx, SelectMDx, and MonitorMDx.

