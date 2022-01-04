Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.61% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Bancorp is the bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra. The Bank of the Sierra is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South Valley, and operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center. “

Sierra Bancorp stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.14. 48,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,267. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.48 and a 12-month high of $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $433.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.15.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $34.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.83 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $49,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $123,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 42.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 14.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 6.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 5.2% in the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 12,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 5.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

