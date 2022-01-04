Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) to “Buy”

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.58% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bank First National Corp. operates as a bank. The company offers demand, time, savings, deposits, checking, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, loan products, treasury management services, credit cards, electronic banking services, safe deposit box, insurance agency and ATM processing. Bank First National Corp. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

BFC stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.70. 12,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Bank First has a 12 month low of $64.01 and a 12 month high of $77.00. The firm has a market cap of $549.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.49.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bank First had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 36.65%. The company had revenue of $27.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank First will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFC. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bank First by 6.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after buying an additional 8,233 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Bank First in the third quarter valued at about $455,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank First by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank First in the second quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bank First in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

About Bank First

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

