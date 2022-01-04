BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BGSF Inc. provides workforce solutions to industries through divisions include IT, Cyber, Finance & Accounting, Creative, Real Estate and Light Industrial. BGSF Inc., formerly known as BG Staffing Inc., is headquartered in Plano, Texas. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded BGSF from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of BGSF traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $14.68. The stock had a trading volume of 28,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.10. BGSF has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $16.91.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $82.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.01 million. BGSF had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BGSF will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BGSF news, Director Paul Seid purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.03 per share, for a total transaction of $196,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Hailey purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $342,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 39,600 shares of company stock valued at $548,166 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BGSF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 608,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 76,356 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BGSF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 420,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after acquiring an additional 55,950 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BGSF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 29,657 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BGSF by 20.7% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 184,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 31,530 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BGSF by 42.2% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 166,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 49,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

