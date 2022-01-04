Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) Short Interest Down 84.4% in December

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 84.4% from the November 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 244.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,443,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 1,421.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 299,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,054,000. Institutional investors own 36.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Star Investment Corp. IV alerts:

Shares of NSTD stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.73. The company had a trading volume of 7,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,107. Northern Star Investment Corp. IV has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $10.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.