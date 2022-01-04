Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK) Short Interest Update

Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 685,100 shares, an increase of 44.9% from the November 30th total of 472,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE MLNK traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.60. 163,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,193. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Project Angel Parent has a 52 week low of $19.27 and a 52 week high of $29.00.

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). Project Angel Parent had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $67.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.14 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Project Angel Parent will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MLNK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Project Angel Parent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Project Angel Parent from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Project Angel Parent from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Project Angel Parent from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.28.

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

