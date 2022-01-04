$3.39 EPS Expected for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) will announce earnings of $3.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.89 and the highest is $3.82. Thor Industries posted earnings of $2.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full-year earnings of $15.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.35 to $15.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $13.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $15.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp downgraded Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Truist decreased their target price on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst attributes his reduced price target to expectations of difficult retail comparisons, faster-than-anticipated inventory replenishment, and the likelihood of easing margins over coming quarters. Longer term however, Thor should continue to benefit from a multi-quarter restocking dynamic and historically-elevated margins, Swartz tells investors in a research note, adding that at below 5-times expected FY22 EBITDA, the risk-reward on the stock “remains attractive”. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.89.

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,034,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amelia Huntington bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.89 per share, with a total value of $50,445.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 1,425.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 295.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE THO traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.90. The company had a trading volume of 556,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,195. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.58. Thor Industries has a 12 month low of $92.20 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 2.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.17%.

Thor Industries declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 21st that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

