Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) vs. RadView Software (OTCMKTS:RDVWF) Financial Survey

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) and RadView Software (OTCMKTS:RDVWF) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Palantir Technologies and RadView Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palantir Technologies -35.81% 19.62% 12.50% RadView Software N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Palantir Technologies and RadView Software’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palantir Technologies $1.09 billion 32.48 -$1.17 billion ($0.27) -67.30 RadView Software N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

RadView Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Palantir Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Palantir Technologies and RadView Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palantir Technologies 4 3 2 0 1.78 RadView Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.09%. Given Palantir Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Palantir Technologies is more favorable than RadView Software.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.7% of Palantir Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of Palantir Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.5% of RadView Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Palantir Technologies beats RadView Software on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc. builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform. It also offers Palantir Foundry, a platform that transforms the ways organizations operate by creating a central operating system for their data; and allows individual users to integrate and analyze the data they need in one place. Palantir Technologies Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About RadView Software

RadView Software Ltd. engages in the provision of application performance and load testing software. Its product is WebLoad, which is used to test applications for financial services, retail, media, education, manufacturing, and healthcare. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.

