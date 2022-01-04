Short Interest in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Expands By 56.9%

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,890,000 shares, a growth of 56.9% from the November 30th total of 4,390,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.10.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Thornberry acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.65 per share, for a total transaction of $433,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 50,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $1,101,908.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RDN stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,090,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,838. Radian Group has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.43.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 40.78%. The firm had revenue of $285.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

