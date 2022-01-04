LGCY Network Market Capitalization Tops $96.65 Million (LGCY)

LGCY Network (CURRENCY:LGCY) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last week, LGCY Network has traded 22.7% higher against the dollar. LGCY Network has a total market capitalization of $96.65 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of LGCY Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LGCY Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00052699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006541 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

LGCY Network Coin Profile

LGCY Network is a coin. LGCY Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,713,925,827 coins. LGCY Network’s official website is lgcy.network . LGCY Network’s official Twitter account is @LGCYNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LGCY Network began as a fork of the TRON blockchain. The essential base and functions of TRON will remain for LGCY with the major differences lying in the system of governance and the focus on community. LGCY Network implements the Libertas Protocol to the Super Representatives (SRs) system of governance. By splitting up the 27 SRs into three branches, limiting the power of each, and introducing terms to the governance system, no single large token holder will be able to gain an unbalanced amount of power. Striving for true decentralization. “

Buying and Selling LGCY Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LGCY Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LGCY Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LGCY Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

