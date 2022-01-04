The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $10,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 12,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 401.6% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 20,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,767,000 after purchasing an additional 16,450 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

GS opened at $395.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $132.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.16 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $395.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $391.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.68 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

GS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

