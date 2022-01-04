Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Position Trimmed by SWS Partners

SWS Partners decreased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 2.5% of SWS Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. SWS Partners’ holdings in Accenture were worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 31,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,210,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 11,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total value of $640,576.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,057 shares of company stock worth $9,123,550. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Argus boosted their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.43.

Shares of ACN traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $410.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,413. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $375.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.08. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $241.73 and a 52 week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

