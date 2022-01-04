Montag A & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $7,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadence Bank NA increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.79.

Constellation Brands stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $254.62. 1,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,931. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $253.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.06, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.