Montag A & Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $9,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, hitting $132.92. 4,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,295,996. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.95 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.12.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.73.

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $210,605.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $607,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,410 shares of company stock worth $10,654,987 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.