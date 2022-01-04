Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $116.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.71. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $89.79 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.