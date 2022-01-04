Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 4.0% of Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,071,868,000 after purchasing an additional 708,879 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,028,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,121,178,000 after purchasing an additional 144,042 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,528,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,314,477,000 after purchasing an additional 36,958 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,144,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,388,855,000 after purchasing an additional 38,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 9.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,825,819,000 after purchasing an additional 326,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,914.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,927.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,806.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,699.00 and a twelve month high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,726,074.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,191 shares of company stock worth $448,238,974 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

